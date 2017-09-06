Williams Lake is one of 24 communities from across Canada that has been selected as one of the tour stops for Rogers Hometown Hockey 2017-18 Season.

“We are thrilled that Rogers Hometown Hockey has reached out to our community with an unexpected offer to bring their tour to Williams Lake”, says Mayor Walt Cobb.

“The team at Rogers Hometown Hockey wanted to do what they could to help our community recover from the wildfires this summer, and reached out to us to see if we would be up for hosting this festival. The opportunity for us to showcase, in a national broadcast, the generous hearts and strong community spirit that we have seen this summer is something that we feel will be a great boost to us as we work to overcome the challenges that we have been through.”

Although details are still being worked out, the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour is confirmed to be in Williams Lake on January 6 and 7, 2018 with a free family-friendly hockey festival full of activities, alumni appearances, giveaways and more.

Sunday afternoon will feature an outdoor viewing party of the live broadcast of Vancouver vs Montreal starting at 4PM local time on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW with hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

“It’s amazing to me that we are on season four of Rogers Hometown Hockey and there are still so many wonderful places in this country that we have left to discover,” said Slone. “We have been welcomed so graciously by Canadians from coast-to- coast and I’m looking forward to feeling that warmth, hospitality, and excitement from this year’s group of hometowns.”

Plans to establish a planning committee that will give groups like Minor Hockey, the Downtown Williams Lake Business Improvement Association, First Nations communities and other non-profits the opportunity to be a part of this festival and showcase everything that makes Williams Lake great will be discussed in the coming weeks according to Cobb.