A 100 Mile House man, found guilty of Attempted Murder, will be sentenced on October 4th in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

59-year old Phillip Thomas May was also found guilty of Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Harm and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence.

Supreme Court Justice Church reserved her decision earlier this month after hearing arguments from both sides on how long May should spend behind bars.

The Crown is calling for 11 1/2 years minus time already served, which amounts to just over 2 years and 5 months, while the Defense has countered with a 7 year sentenced minus time served.

The charges are in connection with a shooting back in May of 2014.

100 Mile House RCMP say a 39-year old man was shot in the jaw from close range at a residence on 93 Mile Loop Road.