The Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake now has until the end of this the year to obtain an occupancy permit.

Mayor Walt Cobb explains.

“It’s got to the point now where it was dealt with in-camera and we met with them and told basically them the time has come. There’s no more extensions. You got til the time on the bylaw which is December to clean it up, have an occupancy permit so it can be operable not just patched up here, patched up there.”

Cobb says if the owners fail to meet the deadline, the City will look at their options to take over the premises and hire a contractor to get the work done, and then put the bill on their tax notices.

He says because of legal ramifications they had to do it this way.

Williams Lake City council had voted unanimously back in April for staff to put out the building out to tender for demolition after five years of extensions, several fires, and RCMP calls.