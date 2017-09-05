Good news for agricultural producers that have been impacted by the wildfires burning throughout BC.

The Federal and Provincial Governments will provide up to 20 million dollars in assistance.

Ottawa’s share of that will be 60 percent.

It will come from the 2017 Canada-British Columbia Wildfires Recovery Initiave and is the result of talks with First Nations community leaders and the Canadian Red Cross.

The Federal Government says it will also continue to work with Emergency Management BC and on-reserve First Nations communities to develop recovery plans and to reimburse eligible response and recovery costs.

There is also a committment to conduct a review of the response to this year’s fires.