It’s called the “First Nations Youth Training Program.”

It’s for those 18 to 25 and is put on by Quesnel Employment Services and Blue Collar Silvaculture

Program Manager Jeff Lutes explains…

“We take 22 partisipants and put them into an active workcamp environment. We’re actually staying out at the wells hotel thsi year and participants are put through a series of certification trainings, baseline certification trainings, to get their foot in the door for resource based employment.”

Lutes says they also put them through actual real life work opportunities where they get an exposure to a variety of different work environments ranging from mining to forestry related activities.

He says the program has been going since 2009…

“The program is very successful. We have target placement rates of about 50 percent of the participant. We anticipate putting them into employment right away and we work with a variety of different partners across resoure beased industries to aquire employment opportunities for the participants.”

Lutes says they continue to work with people once they leave the program as well.

Space is still available and those itnerested should go to firstnationsyouthtraining@gmail.com

The deadline is the end of this week.