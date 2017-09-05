A property destroyed by wildfire on Soda Creek Rd. -Image taken with permission by the CRD

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) confirms that 62 homes and 140 outbuildings have been lost to date due to wildfire.

“I would like to express my sincere regrets to those who have lost homes and other structures in the Cariboo region. I encourage our communities to extend love and support to these families as we do so well here in the Cariboo,” said CRD Chair Al Richmond.

“Also, thank you to the BC Wildfire Service and all the structural firefighters who continue to work so hard to protect our communities. I cannot express how thankful we are for your continued efforts.”

The CRD has currently made damage assessments to 12 areas of the region and continues to gather information about the status of structures throughout the region and to make every effort to contact owners of impacted structures before releasing details publicly.

“We will update these numbers as more information becomes available,” stated a media release.