The South Canim Lake Fire is currently being held.

“We had a little bit of a break in the weather,” says Fire Information Officer Brian Hearnden. “We didn’t really receive tons of precipitation-I think we only received maybe half a millimeter, but it really raised the humidity levels which really cut out a lot of the fire activity that we were seeing.”

Hearnden adds that the wind event did not have the impact that they were expecting on the ground and that firefighters were able to get a tight guard around the fire with lots bucketing support.

Crews today will contain to contain the fire which as is currently estimated at 195 hectares through the existing guards and using heavy machinery and aircraft.

The Cariboo Regional lifted both the evacuation order and alert for the Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake area Monday.

An evacuation alert was also lifted for areas North of McCauley Lake to Gavin Lake. The 160-hectare lightning sparked fire is under control and continues to be monitored according to the BC Wildfire Service.