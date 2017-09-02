The BC Wildfire has expanded area restrictions around several fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre in order to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue safely and efficiently.

“The revised area restrictions help ensure members of the public won’t interfere with firefighting operations while also minimizing the potential impact on recreational activities,” said an information bulletin.

The following area restrictions will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 31, 2017, or until the area restriction, order is otherwise rescinded:

Two area restrictions apply to Crown land within the perimeter of, and within 10 kilometres immediately beyond, the perimeters of the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire (C50647) and the Plateau Complex (C10784, C10970 and C10966), formerly known separately as the Chezacut, Tautri, Bishop’s Bluff, Baezaeko, Wentworth Creek, Arc Mountain and other fires.

One area restriction applies to Crown land within the perimeter of and within five kilometres immediately beyond the perimeter of the Colwell Lake/Kleena Kleene fires (C50744 and C50934).

One area restriction applies to Crown land within the perimeter and within three kilometres immediately beyond the perimeter of the Precipice fire (VA0778).

Six area restrictions apply to Crown land within the perimeter and within two kilometres immediately beyond the perimeter of the Canim Lake fire (C41703), the Prouton Lake fire (C30870), the Swift River fire (C31072) and three fires in the Quesnel Lake area (C31008, C31156 and C31161).

Seven area restrictions apply to Crown land within the perimeters of the following fires:

* Gustafson (C40621)

* Big Lake/Gavin Lake (C20906, C31005, C30887)

* Castle Rock/Twan Lake South (C10740)

* Quesnel Lake (C31169, C31348, C31306, C31489)

* White Lake, Wildwood, Spokin Lake, Soda Creek (C20735, C20729, C20738, C20645)

* Green Mountain (C10683)

* Canim Lake (C41707)

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land within the geographic boundaries as outlined on the associated maps, but it does not include the foreshore or Crown land covered by water (i.e., public use of lakes and rivers that are not under an evacuation order is not restricted). The area restriction order also does not include private land, garbage dumps and transfer stations.

Detailed maps to help the public locate these fire perimeters and the two, three, five and 10-kilometre buffer zones are available online: http://ow.ly/jNVT30eRR9u

A campfire ban and the off-road vehicle prohibition that was implemented throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction on Aug. 4 remains in effect.