A party for the community to dance the night away while helping out the Salvation Army Food Bank in Williams Lake is scheduled for tonight at the Rugby Fields.

Coleman Bennett is with Serpentine Productions.

“It’s going to start at 5 pm and will go until 2 am. We actually do have some development.-Adventure Charters has donated some of their time and they’re going to be running a free shuttle to and from the Stampede grounds from 5-7 and then from 12-2 am giving safe rides to people to and from the party.”

Bennett says they will have two food trucks on site as well.

Entry to tonight’s DownPour Party on Ottoman Drive is free although the donation of a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the food bank is encouraged.

“I just know everything helps and if each person even brought just one thing, I’m sure we’ll be giving lots to the food bank. So whatever you can spare.”

Music acts are scheduled for each hour of the 19+ event. ID is required.