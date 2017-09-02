An image by John Melynk from the top of Lone Butte looking east over Irish Lake on August 30. -John Melynk PHOTO

Crews continue to make good progress on the Hanceville-Riske Creek Fire while preparing for a warming trend this weekend which could result in an increase in fire behavior according to Fire Information Officer Erin Catherall.

“We did do a burn out operation yesterday for the Pamela Lake area along the western flank to secure the existing guard. The southern and southeastern flanks of the fire continue to remain quiet.”

Catherall says that firefighters are continuing to patrol and mop up smokes, as well as around homes in the Fletcher Lake area and that the priority remains on life and property and perimeter containment.

The Hanceville Riske Creek fire is currently 40% contained and estimated at 238,451 hectares.

Shifting winds gusting up to 30km/h are anticipated today along with higher temperatures.

“We are anticipating an increase in fire behavior,” says Catherall.

Similar conditions are also expected today for the South Canim Lake Fire which is estimated at 160 hectares.

The weather is expected is to result in growth on the Plateau Fire which is now estimated at 517,140 hectares.

In the Kamloops Fire Centre extreme fire behavior is anticipated for the Elephant Hill Fire.