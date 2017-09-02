Roughly 300 students will not be going back to school in District 27 due to wildfires.

“The majority of them would be at Horse Lake,” says Superintendent Mark Wintjes.

“Almost half of them and the other schools are much smaller in size, but in our conversations with the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) we’re hoping that some of those evacuation/alert areas might be lifted.”

Horse Lake Elementary School, Alexis Creek School, Anahim Lake School, Dog Creek School and Tatla Lake School will not currently open on September 5 due to wildfire activity.

As for student enrollment at schools which will open Wintjes says that they are actually seeing increased enrollment at some particularly Peter Skeen Ogden and Lakecity at the Grade 7 level. He says this is not necessarily due to the wildfires, but by people having moved into the area from the Lower Mainland.

The District has posted a memo-Wildfires and Safe Return To Schools on their website that parents are encouraged to take a look at.