The Cariboo Regional District has issued a new evacuation order which expands north of Highway 24 Corridor.

The order includes Fawn Creek Road.

Lonne Butte and northeast Sheridan Lake remain on evacuation alert.

The Elephant Hill Fire of Friday night was estimated at 186,800 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says although northwest/northeast winds have generally pushed the northern flank back on itself to aid current suppression objectives, the weather is not favorable starting today with winds forecast to come from the south and temperatures increasing.

Today’s wind event is anticipated to have strong gusts by the afternoon and will likely lead to extreme fire behavior.

The fire remains active on the east perimeter and across the entire north flank.

Fire Information Officer Claire Allen says that they have about 100 additional personnel that are structural firefighters provided by various municipalities across the province.

They had arrived this week with 20 fire engines and 10 water tenders to help protect life and property.