It’s a tour of the College of New Caledonia in Quesnel and you don’t even have to be there.

The school is one of the first in North America to offer an

interactive 360 degree tour of it’s facility.

Nancy Lilienweiss is the Marketing and Student Recruitment Officer at the campus…

“The virtual reality tour takes people through the building. You are being led through the building at the beginning by a couple of our students. The viewer can pan around and see a 360 degree view of our campus. We go through a number of spaces in the building. We go through the atrium with it’s vaulted ceiling, the science labs and the nuring lab and a trades shop and then there are some outside shots as well.”

Lilienweiss says the tour was launched back on August 14th…

“We shot the video for a number of reasons, definitely to promote our campus but also to give people an understanding of what it is like. We know there are people that have not come to visit us at our campus. It’s a public building and people are certainly welcome to stop by but if they haven’t and they are curious they can look at this tour and get a sense of what it’s like.”

To take the tour all you have to do is go to the CNC website.