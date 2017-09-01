Due to immediate danger members of the RCMP will be expediting an evacuation order for the South Canim Lake Area.

The CRD regional announced that the order is the result of the previous tactical evacuation that took place early this morning.

The evacuation route is: Canim Lake Road to 100 Mile House

View a map of the South Canim Area Evacuation Order: http://bit.ly/2ewF1Gl

Group lodging is available in Williams Lake at the Gibraltar Room in the Cariboo Memorial Complex located at 525 Proctor Street. RVs and Camper units are welcome at 100 Mile House.

Further information can be found on the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOpera tions as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca. The CRD’s public information line is also available from 10:00am-2:00pm for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Labour Day Long weekend at 1-866-759-4977.