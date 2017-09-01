A Supreme Court Justice has reserved her decision on sentencing for a 100 Mile House man who was found guilty of Attempted Murder.

A date will be set next week.

The crown is calling for a sentence of 11 1/2 years for Phillip Thomas May, minus time served which amounts to just over 2 years and 5 months.

The Defense is suggesting a 7 year sentence minus time served for the 63-year old May.

The Crown says May is not remorseful for what he did, noted that he has a lengthy criminal record and insists that May is not taking his sobriety seriously and therefore will continue to be a risk to the public.

The defense countered that May is in fact remorseful and that his criminal record is exaggerated because the most recent charge is 25 years old.

May also addressed the Justice saying that “he is not the same person that he was, that he is sorry for what he did and that he has been sober ever since.

In addition to Attempted Murder…a Jury, following a two week trial in March, also found May guilty of Use of a Firearm to Cause Bodily Harm and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence.

The charges are in connection with a shooting in May of 2014.

RCMP responded to a call of a man in distress on 93 Mile Loop Road and upon arrival they discovered that a 39-year old man, also from 100 Mile, had been shot in the jaw from close range.

Police say a suspect was identified on scene and officers attended a residence in the Evergreen Drive area to make an arrest but the suspect quickly fled the scene in a vehicle.

A spike belt was deployed but the suspect continued on with four flat tires.

RCMP say the vehicle was eventually forced off the road as it was about to enter a more populated area.