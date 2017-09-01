A property destroyed by wildfire on Soda Creek Rd. -Image taken with permission by the CRD

B.C.’s wildfire-driven provincial state of emergency has been formally extended again, through the end of day on Sept. 15.

This is the fourth time the state of emergency has been extended, with previous extensions on July 19, Aug. 4, and Aug. 18.

As of Friday morning, there are 160 wildfires burning in B.C, with 16 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,622 individuals, plus 39 evacuation alerts impacting approximate 13, 670 people.

The state of emergency gives agencies, such as Emergency Management BC, the fire commissioner, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and the RCMP the authority, under the Wildfire Act, to take every action necessary to fight the wildfires and protect residents and their communities.