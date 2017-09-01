Weather conditions are leading to some blazes reigniting within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer Kylan McKeen says the South Canim Lake fire ignited about 3 pm yesterday.

“It was caused from the combination of hot and dry weather that we’ve had over the last week along with the winds that came through which were predicted to come through. So what that did was it had ignited a fire and it burned southwards.”

“It’s currently burning away from the Canim Lake community and the Canim Lake area.”

McKeen says at that time it had burned about 4 hectares, and up until last night, it had reached about 75 hectares.

He says crews with heavy equipment continue to remain on site to try and contain the fire.

RCMP tactically evacuated a number of CRD residents south of Canim Lake early this morning according to the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

“We are working with the BC Wildfire Service and RCMP to determine if an official evacuation order for the area is required,” said the CRD EOC on Facebook Friday morning.

“More details will be shared later this morning as they become available. Please note, those who are immediately threatened have already been asked to leave by the RCMP.”