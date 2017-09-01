Due to the ongoing dry conditions in and around the lake city, the City of Williams Lake reminds the public that smoking in Scout Island and all City parks is prohibited.

We asked Director of Development Services Gary Muraca if there would be any fines handed out if someone where to be caught.

“There could be fines but for the most part we’re asking for voluntary compliance because obviously with everybody knowing what’s happening in the area it’s just common sense and to throw a cigarette butt on the ground when conditions are tinder dry it’s just ridiculous”.

Muraca said that for the most part everything has been great in the parks but Scout Island there are a few people that aren’t following the band.

He went on to sat that the City has put up signs at the main gates at Scout Island and for the most part the smoking ban is being respected on the pathways but at the start of the entrance way and the boat launch it’s kind of being abused and should be stopped.