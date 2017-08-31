The weather forecast which will likely lead to volatile conditions has the BC Wildfire Service asking the public to stay away from rec sites and trails and out of the back country altogether this long weekend.

“Over the next 5 days at least, unusually hot and dry temperatures across the province,” says Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepenk.

“With that in mind any activity that can contribute to the start of a wildfire given just how volatile the conditions are out there we want people to be really vigilant with any activities outdoors.”

Visitors that are currently camping and using recreation sites in the Cariboo, Kamloops, and Southeast Fire Centres are being encouraged to leave according to Director of Recreation Sites and Trails BC, John Hawkings who adds that 165 rec sites and 41 trails remain closed.

Campfires and the operation of any off-road vehicle remain prohibited in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

From April 1 the BC Wildfire Service has responded to 1,156 wildfires throughout the province, with 425 of those fires caused by people. Over 1,073,010 hectares have been burned in the province to date.