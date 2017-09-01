The outdoor arena on Lewis Drive in West Quesnel is getting a facelift but not without a financial contribution from the City.

Council has approved an expenditure of $27,725 from it’s Council Initiatives Budget.

Quesnel was successful in getting a grant worth 30 thousand dollars from the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s Community Halls and Recreation Facilities program but a similar request to NDI’s Pine Beetle Recovery Account was denied.

That doesn’t sit well with Mayor Bob Simpson…

“I have had an ongoing dialogue with Northern Trust about the Pine Beetle account, I’ve talked to a bunch of the mayors about it, we’ve got to get this straight. The fact that, as an impacted community, we can’t tap into a fund that was specifically designed for us and they run hot and cold whether we can get it or not is just silly.”

The project includes new wood frame and plywood boards, new paint and the installation of four basketball hoops for summer.

The work will be completed in early spring.