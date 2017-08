A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a 100 Mile House man who is accused of murder.

47-year old Micheal Martel is due back in court in Williams Lake on March 19th of next year.

Martel is facing one count of First Degree Murder in the death of 37-year old Vesna Dumstrey-Soos, who was also from 100 Mile.

She was found deceased in her home in the 6000 block of Norman Road back in January of 2016.