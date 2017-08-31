Gusty winds and very dry conditions over the last 42 hours have been incredibly challenging for crews battling the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Fire Information Officer Claire Allen

“On tuesday we did see a bit of a stop over of the containment line and a finger of fire moved north towards Jack Frost Lake up into the Interlakes area. Yesterday we did have another active day of fire behavior with some challenging winds but the fire did not grow any further north towards Highway 24.”

Allen said yesterday in the late hours of the evening they had winds switching from the north as well from the west which caused a bit of growth towards Sheridan Lake.

Today in the Interlakes area Allen says helicopters with bucketing apparatus and air tankers as well as ground crews and heavy equipment will be working to put containment lines in place in order to stop any further growth and encroachment on the Interlakes area and that is going to protect the highway 24 corridor as well as work to stop any further encroachment in an east or west movement of that northern flank of the Elephant Hill fire.

450 fire fighters are assigned to the Elephant Hill wildfire which is fifty percent contained.