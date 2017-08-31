The Tsilhqot’in National Government has responded to a criminal charge against Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William.

The TNG says in a media release that they had learned on Wednesday about the charge brought against William.

Without comment on the specific matter before the courts, the TNG affirms that the safety and well-being of children and families is of paramount importance to the TNG and to the Tsilhqot’in Nation.

Effective immediately, Chief William is on a leave of absence from his roles as Director and Officer of the TNG pending the resolution of the criminal charge, pursuant to TNG policy.

The Chiefs will reserve any comments on the charge against Chief William and wait for the outcome of the judicial process.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced on August 30 that Special Prosecutor Brock Martland has approved one charge of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16 years against William.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on or about May 12, 2017, in Williams Lake.

William was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the matter in Williams Lake Provincial Court yesterday.