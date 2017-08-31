Instable weather is expected for the rest of the week as 145 wildfires burned across the province Wednesday.
Fire Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service Ryan Turcotte explains.
“A high-pressure ridge is expected to rebuild as we move into this September long weekend, and this ridge is expected to persist well into next week bringing warm and dry conditions. Over the next 7 days very, very little rain is expected throughout the Cariboo, Kamloops, and Southeast Fire Centres.”
Turcotte says since April 1 there have been 1,154 fires which have burned an estimated 1,000,065 hectares of land.
Fire suppression costs to date are estimated at $419.7 million dollars.
RCMP, natural resource officers, and other peace officers will be conducting patrols this long weekend to enforce all current prohibitions and restrictions.
- All open burning, including the use of campfires, is prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. Other prohibited activities include the use of fireworks, binary exploding targets (such as those used for target practice) and tiki torches. Portable campfire apparatuses that are CSA-approved or ULC-approved may be used, provided the flame height does not exceed 15 centimetres.
- The operation of any off-road vehicle for recreational purposes on Crown land remains prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre. In addition, all on-highway vehicles must remain on designated road surfaces.
- Although the general backcountry closure in the Cariboo Fire Centre was rescinded on Aug. 23, 2017, a series of smaller area restrictions was implemented that same day and remain in effect around specific wildfires. These area restrictions are intended to protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue effectively. Public interference with fire suppression efforts compromises the safety of the public and first responders, and also hinders firefighting operations.
- Anyone boating, swimming or otherwise involved in recreational activities on a body of water (such as a lake or river) must stay clear of any aircraft that are using that body of water to assist in fire suppression activities. Failure to do so may temporarily halt air operations for safety reasons. The person responsible could face a stiff fine or penalty.