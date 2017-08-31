Instable weather is expected for the rest of the week as 145 wildfires burned across the province Wednesday.

Fire Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service Ryan Turcotte explains.

“A high-pressure ridge is expected to rebuild as we move into this September long weekend, and this ridge is expected to persist well into next week bringing warm and dry conditions. Over the next 7 days very, very little rain is expected throughout the Cariboo, Kamloops, and Southeast Fire Centres.”

Turcotte says since April 1 there have been 1,154 fires which have burned an estimated 1,000,065 hectares of land.

Fire suppression costs to date are estimated at $419.7 million dollars.

RCMP, natural resource officers, and other peace officers will be conducting patrols this long weekend to enforce all current prohibitions and restrictions.