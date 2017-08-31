Attendance is substantially down this year at Barkerville Historic Town and Park.

Maya Lange is the Vice President of Marketing with Destination BC.

“Although Barkerville has remained open throughout the Cariboo wildfires period compared to 2016 stats attendance is down 54% between July 7-August 21 resulting in a 50% reduction in net revenue for the same period.”

Lange says because Barkerville which is a draw for visitors to the entire area is down, the surrounding privately owned businesses will also be down.

“Without knowing the impact yet on the surrounding area, and the private businesses in the surrounding area, we know that they will be significantly impacted. So whether that’s accommodation, hospitality, food, other activities, they will be significantly impacted.”

A survey indicates that 32% of businesses in the Kootenay Rockies are reporting a loss of potential revenue due to visitor perception, with 47% of businesses in the Thompson Okanagan reporting interruption.

Data is still being collected from operators in the fire zone which according to Lange will take some time.

She says Destination BC will ensure that wildfire impacted areas receive additional marketing support once it is safe to visit again and capacity has been established.