The Quesnel School District has come up with a plan for Nazko elementary students, who have been evacuated because of the Plateau wildfire.

Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller says they will temporarily attend Bouchie Lake Elementary…

“This is a school that the Nazko students often visit when they go to live arts performances so the students are familiar with Bouchie Lake and we felt that this was the best place to move students into, the two empty classrooms, and then set up the programming with their own teachers from Nazko.”

Miller says the idea is keep that program as similar as they can, eventhough they know it’s not like being in their home school.

She says the students will be bused to school.

Roughly 30 Nazko elementary students are impacted by this.

Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call their school principal.