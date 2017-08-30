A public hearing on the proposed relocation of Quesnel’s homeless shelter has once again been rescheduled.

It was set to go last night but as Mayor Bob Simpson explains, Council would like to first see three documents be made available to the public…

“Those three documents are the housing agreement between the City and BC Housing, the operating agreement which subsequently we have found will be a sinopsis and not the actual operating agreement and then the third piece would be a good neighbour agreement which will involve the community and individuals impacted by that.”

Simpson says one of the critical issues for the public is how that development is going to be operated.

He says there was also a legal issue for Council if it were to hold a public hearing last night…

“After we host a public hearing on a bylaw change or a zoning change or a development project like this, we cannot hear any new information between that and that final reading of that bylaw. In this case we want to hear more about this development proposal and we want the public to hear more about this development proposal.”

The public hearing will now be held on September 18th at 6pm.