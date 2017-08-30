First readings were unanimously approved for zoning amendments applications which could lead to some major changes for Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake.

Representatives from Janda Group Holdings and developer ICE Development Ltd. met with Council Tuesday evening to discuss their plans of a mixed residential and community care facility on the second floor.

Councillor Sue Zacharias said she believes that this could be jewel within the community, with Councillor Scott Nelson calling it a state of the art concept. Mayor Walt Cobb also called the proposal great, however, said he would not support it if it would allow for the opportunity of a detox/rehabilitation centre to be included within the facility.

Janda Group according to Sonny Janda is renovating and upgrading malls of theirs located within the Lower Mainland with similar concepts which are proving successful.

A first reading was also unanimously endorsed for a proposed drive thru restaurant which would be located at the front west end of the parking lot adjacent to Oliver Street.

Both applications will now be referred to the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure in initial consultation prior to the scheduling of a public hearing.