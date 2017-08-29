They’re usually open on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, but the 100 Mile Food Bank has been open every day to meet the overwhelming needs of wildfire evacuees.

We asked Bob Hicks Executive Director for the 100 Mile Food Bank just how great the demand has been since residents were allowed to come back home.

“Our normal distribution for a month is between 250 and 300 hampers. Since we have gone to our hours for this evacuation, up until last Friday we have put out just under 2,000 hampers and fed 4,900 people.”

Hicks said his organization doesn’t only look after the people of 100 Mile House and that they’ve had people coming to them from Clinton, Canoe Creek, and Williams Lake.

As the numbers decrease Hicks says they’ll go back to their regular hours of operation sometime next month.

Donations to the food bank have been received locally as well as from out of Province including a 16-ft. trailer from the Islamic Relief Fund out of Edmonton, Alberta.

