Crews will be monitoring increased winds with warmer temperatures this week which are expected to result in increased fire behavior on the Elephant Hill Fire near Ashcroft.

“It looks like we’re going up to about 31 degrees here in Clinton today and definitely warmer on other parts of the fire that are down towards the southeast areas in the Savona and Cache Creek areas,” says Fire Information Officer Claire Allen.

“Crews will be working to extinguish hot spots as they arise.”

Allen says due to the weather conditions surrounding communities will likely see smoke as a result.

The Elephant Hill fire as of Tuesday remains 50% contained with nothing challenging the perimeter or the guard lines according to Allen.

Normals for this time of year according to Environment Canada are a Max of 21°C. and a Min of 5°C.