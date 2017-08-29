The College of New Caledonia’s new aboriginal space at it’s campus in Quesnel now has a name.

The words “Koo hoonzo ‘et hots’ dul’ eh” will now be hanging over the door.

In english it means “a beautiful place where learning happens.”

Karsten Henriksen, the interim CEO of the Dakehl Education and Employment Society, was in attendace representing the Nazko, Kluskus and Lhtako Dene First Nations…

“I think the opening of this indigenous space or aboriginal space represents a greater movement in the Quesnel region and in the traditional territories of our partner nations, to be more inclusive and engaging of indigenous populations in our region.”

Henriksen says indigenous students certainly barriers coming through the doors on the first day of school…

“That being said having a place for indigenous students and aboriginal students to come and learn and share and to support each other, that coupled with the support of elders on campus makes a big impact.”

CNC President Henry Reiser says indigenous students are a big part of the school’s strategic plan…

“The name of our student plan is around students success, and one of those pillars is around successful aboriginal students as well and these spaces create a location for groups to get together and support each other and we find that it’s very helpful so that the student’s outcomes are more successful in the long run.”

Reiser says the idea is to give students a safe space…

“Many of the aboriginal students come from very small communities and transitioning to a city the size of Quesnel is sometimes overwhelming and this gives them an opportunity to sit and speak with elders and that relationship between family is very important with first nations people and we’re hoping that’s what will occur in that space.”

Stephanie Boyko was the community member who successfully came up with the winning name.