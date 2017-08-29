Fortis BC is supporting their customers who were impacted by wildfires by giving them billing relief.

Yesterday they received approval from the BC Utilities Commission to provide a credit for charges incurred during the period customers were under evacuation orders.

“When we first applied the BCUC the count was at 12,000 natural gas customers. Of course that was a month ago, so I expect that number has now gone up a little bit,” says Nicole Bogdanovic, a communications advisor for Fortis.

Eligible customers will automatically receive a credit for the evacuation period on an upcoming bill.

Bogdanovic says if customers have any concerns, a need to set up payment plans, or if they need any other help or support with their Fortis BC bill to contact them.

