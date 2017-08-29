There’s has been no change in the size of the biggest wildfire burning in the Province.

Fire Information Officer Donna McPherson said yesterday fire fighters had a good day on the Plateau Wildfire which gave them an opportunity to do some burn offs and also avoid a situation that could have turned for the worse

“We had a small hill up in behind Nazko that was problematic because if that fuel burned to the fire’s convenience would pose a risk to the people in Nazko. Our crews able to go in and burn it off, it went text book perfect, they were pleased with the job they done”.

McPherson says today they’re expecting the fire will burn in areas even where they were burnt before so it’s starting burn back into the black due to the heat of the day.

The outside perimeter of the fire is 811 kilometres long and today 219 Fire Fighters assisted by heavy equipment and helicopters will be focusing on areas closest to communities so that they can get people home as soon as they can.

The Plateau wildfire is currently 492,000 hectares in size.