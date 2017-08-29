Another evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert in the Cariboo.

Manager of Communications for the Cariboo Regional District Emily Epp has the details.

“ The CRD downgraded an evacuation order to an alert for an area west of Batnuni Lake all the way over to the CRD’s western boundary. It is for quite a large area but it’s fairly rural so that area impacts about 165 properties and those people are now able to return to that area”.

Epp says an evacuation order remains in place for the Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako and Nazko areas.