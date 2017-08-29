A crew member fights one of the numerous aggressive wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre. -BC Wildfire Service PHOTO

The focus of the BC wildfires is expected to shift to recovery over the next few weeks.

Chris Duffy is the Executive Director of Operations with Emergency Management BC.

He says they are establishing a new recovery team process that looks at supports for communities and individuals impacted not only by wildfires but also flooding.

Duffy says the idea is to have an ongoing legacy as opposed to something that just stands up for the back end of the fire season and then goes away.

Getting back to this year’s wildfires, he did talk about what sort of supports might be available…

“The obvious first piece is under Emergency Social Services and just making sure that program requirements are there under ESS for people who still need support, Agri-recovery program, linkages with the BC Cattlemen’s Association and some of those plans are available and have information now under the Agro recovery program. Discussions related to livestock replacement and livestock fencing and crown range infrastructure and as you know the small business supports under the Red Cross program and the BC Economic Development Association hotline, the 300 dollar re-entry grants for families.”

Duffy says the recovery team will also reaching out to communities to see what kinds of other supports might be needed.