52 homes and around 145 outbuildings.

That is the up to date tally on what has been lost in the Cariboo-Chilcotin because of this year’s wildfires.

And CRD Chair Al Richmond says those figures are expected to go up today…

“I am going to be flying the Nazko area, looking at some of the losses in there and try and do some GPS work in there. It’s too hot to go in on the ground for a lot of parts so we’ll be doing some of that by helicopter and try and do it by GPS location to determine the losses.”

Richmond says around 690 people within the Cariboo Regional District still on evacuation order and that includes around 464 in First Nations communities like Nazko and Kluskus.

He says another 66 hundred people remain on evacuation alert.

Roughly 109 Batinuni and Titletown residents were able to go home on Sunday and roughly 45 people north of McCauley Lake had their order changed to an evacuation alert yesterday.

They are the latest changes.