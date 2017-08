A 150 Mile cowgirl cashed in at a BC Rodeo stop in Smithers over the weekend.

Terris Billyboy had the only catch in the Breakaway Roping and her time of 5 and 6 paid $1,447 dollars.

Quesnel cowboys split top spot in the Bull Riding.

Lane Cork scored a 79 on “Afterburner” while Denton Spiers matched that score on “Sam Spade” for 933 dollars and change each.

Kyle MacNaughton and Steve Lloyd from Quesnel won the Team Roping for 605 dollars each.