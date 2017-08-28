Crews fighting the largest recorded wildfire in BC’s history are now dealing with a shift in wind.

Fire Information Officer Donna McPherson says they are now coming out of the north and then shifting to out of the northeast later today, which she says is a brand new direction for this fire…

“On the eastern side, the area that is near Nazko, the winds will blow the fire away from Nazko and move the fire back into areas that are already burnt and this also allows the crews to work a lot closer to the fire perimeter than they’ve been able to do in the past. On the west side of the fire the focus will be to maintain the control lines that are up near Kluskus and to protect some timber values that are in the area.”

McPherson says they have a really good control line built near Kluskus though and the focus will be to make sure that nothing happens to that area, but McPherson says there could be some growth on that side further south into an area that they don’t have any control lines on.

Overall, the fire remains at around 493 thousand hectares.