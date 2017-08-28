The Elephant Hill wildfire is now estimated to be 175,185 hectares in size.

Information Officer Rosalie MacAulay gives us this update on what progress was made over the weekend.

“Crews have been working really hard to increase the containment to fifty percent on the Elephant Hill wildfire. They continue to work building containment lines and contingency guards in conjunction with heavy equipment and they’re also being assisted by bucketing helicopters”.

MacAulay said they did have a couple of days of rain and during that time fire fighters were able to make progress with this fire but now the fuels are starting to dry out and with the weather getting hot again they are preparing and working with it so they don’t have any further growth.

Approximately 526 total personnel are assigned to the Elephant Hill wildfire, that number includes 378 fire fighters, 17 helicopters, 100 pieces of heavy equipment, an Incident Management team, structural protection personnel and numerous support personel working in various roles.

The Elephant Hill wildfire is now fifty percent contained.