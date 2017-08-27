Some of the hundreds of firefighters and support staff who have come from around the world to fight the Elephant Hill Fire -BC Wildfire Service PHOTO

A monster of a fire called by the Chief Fire Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service is 50% contained.

BC Wildfire Service said Sunday there is no reported growth of the fire perimeter of the Elephant Hill Fire over the last few days, and that crews continue to make excellent progress on building containment lines, conducting hose-lay, and mopping-up hot spots.

The most active part of the fire at this time according to the Service is south of Hihium Lake on the fire’s southeast flank, where very little rain was received, and easterly winds pushed the fire Sunday morning into green pockets of unburnt fuel within the existing fire perimeter to produce a visible smoke column.

The Elephant Hill fire is estimated at 175,185 hectares.

Public information boards with perimeter maps now available in 70 Mile House (at the general store/gas station) and in the Interlakes area (Rona store on Hwy 24).