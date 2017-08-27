Two logs commemorating the many first responders from the province, the country, and even around the world who assisted RCMP in the Cariboo this wildfire season are anticipated to be put on display at the either the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin or the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre.

The RCMP Interface Fire Command Post in Williams Lake received one of the two logs late last month where it was signed by first responders, peace officers and police officers.

Agency patches were also added to the hundreds of signatures.

The logs were donated by Bryan Reid Sr, owner of Pioneer Log Homes of BC, known for its HGTV show Timber Kings.

“Mr. Reid is continuing his long standing tradition in recognizing the extraordinary actions of those in the Williams Lake Community,” says North Media Relations Corporal Madonna Saunderson.