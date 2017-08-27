Portions of two orders in Cariboo North have been downgraded to alerts.

The Cariboo Regional District announced Sunday that an evacuation order was downgraded for Batuni Lake Area to Northeast of Nazko Area.

Map of the new alert area: http://bit.ly/2iCxB5U

An evacuation order still remains in place for the Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako, Nazko area and CRD westerly boundary to west of Batnuni Lake area.

The Plateau Fire the largest in the province’s history, as of Sunday remained an estimated 493,000 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service Crews said that on the north side of the blaze crews near Kluskus continue to improve the five metre wide control line north of Kluskus lake, and to strengthen control lines and building machine guards. On the south side, bucketing helicopters continue to assist ground crews to minimize fire spread at various locations.

The CRD reminds the residents returning the downgraded areas that they must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

“It is also important to note that air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area. Further, services such as health care may be limited for some time,” said the CRD.

A resiliency centre is available in Williams Lake to provide information and programs of support for wildfire evacuees. It is set up at the Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street) and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday until need subsides. Contact the Resiliency Centre at 250-305-0226.

Both Red Cross and Emergency Support Services have booths at the centre. Red Cross services are available to anyone returning to the area that requires assistance. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-863-6582.