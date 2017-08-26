The owner of Lake City Automotive is calling upon all fellow bikers to ride with him for BC wildfires.

Markus Richter says the ride on September 9 will start at 100 Mile House in the Chevron parking lot at 10:30 am, and make stops in Williams Lake, and Quesnel before ending at Barkerville.

“I was looking at my street bike one morning figuring we haven’t had a great season to ride and I thought maybe we could get together for a ride and to also benefit our community. With the smoke settling down, it’s going to be a great way to make new friends and help out your communities.”

Richter says he is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and gift cards which will be divided and distributed to the food banks in each of the 3 communities.

He says he will handing out decals donated from his shop for those taking part in the ride, and hopes that more than 200 riders will join him.

“I thought it would be a great idea to tour the Cariboo that’s been hit so hard with the fires and devastation. The food banks are sure going to be strained this year for donations so we are thinking some donations if you’re able to.”

Those wanting to take part in the Ride for BC Wildfires can contact Richter at Lake City Automotive.

Further information about the Ride can be found on Facebook.