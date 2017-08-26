Normal health services at the West Chilcotin Health Centre in Tatla Lake will resume today.

An on-call nurse will be available 24-7 for urgent needs but not until 4 this afternoon.

“The nurse from Tatla Lake has been supporting services in Alexis Creek. That was actually the alternate site while Tatla Lake was closed,” explains Communications Consultant for Interior Health Karl Hardt.

“She’s going to make her way back to Tatla Lake and we want to make sure she’s back before we resume operations.”

Hardt says the Health Centre will be open regular hours Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to noon and 1 pm to 4:30 pm starting this coming Monday.

The Tatla Lake Heath Centre was closed on August 19 due to an evacuation order prompted by wildfire activity. The Cariboo Regional District had rescinded the order to an alert for the area on Thursday, August 24.