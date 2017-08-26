It’s been a traditional summer event for well over 20 years.

Once again the Prospectors Car Club Car Show weekend is taking place in Quesnel.

This celebration of love for the automobile is easy especially for car buffs in Quesnel as Board Member Colin Ketchum explains.

“There’s a huge interest in vintage cars, hot rods, muscle cars, that kind of thing. I’ve often been told that per capita Quesnel has more cars enthusiasts with cars stored away in their garage or out driving them than anywhere north of Langley.”

Ketchum said it was important for the Club to hold their show and shine as other events planned for the summer had to be canceled due to the wildfire situation.

An estimated 250 vehicles will be taking part in the event with the Show & Shine being held Sunday in Lebourdais Park Park.

(Files from Pat Matthews)