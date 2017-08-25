The only remaining Highway closure in the Cariboo is the Nazko road (Road 59) at Doig Rd 50 km west of Quesnel.

Executive Director of Highway Operations with the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure, Norm Parks says that Highway 20 fully reopened between Williams Lake and Bella Coola yesterday evening.

Parks reminds motorists who do see a wildfire to pull over and use *5555 on a cell phone to report it.

“The faster that the Wildfire Service can attack a new fire, the less likely it will result in extended closures. For the weekend please drive safely, BC is wide open; all the main highways are open and available.”

Highway 33 in the Okanagan has been closed due to wildfire activity, although Parks says that there is a local detour available for non-commercial vehicles.

The latest updates on highway and road closures can be found online at Drive BC.