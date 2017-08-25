Another evacuation order in the Cariboo Regional District has been downgraded to an alert.

The Cariboo Regional District lifted an lifted an evacuation order and replaced it with an alert for the Meldrum area.

“Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert,” said the CRD.

Due to ongoing fire control activities, access to some areas may be limited and is at the discretion of check point personnel.

An evacuation order remains in place for areas north of Highway 20 to south of Tzenzaicut Lake.

PDF map of the new alert area: http://bit.ly/2wcgiM6

This marks the third evacuation order which has been downgraded to an alert within 24 hours in the Cariboo Regional District.

Evacuation orders on Thursday were downgraded for the Maeford Lake area, and also Kleena Kleene and Tatla Lake areas.