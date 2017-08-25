The Fire Information Officer in charge of the northern portion of BC’s largest ever wildfire is hinting at some possible good news.

Ellie Dupont says there is a community meeting set for tonight at 6 o’clock at the Rec Centre in Quesnel for those impacted by the Plateau fire.

She says she can’t comment on evacuations as that is a Cariboo Regional District role but she did have this to say….

“If the weather continues the way it has been it should be changing fairly soon. We’re hoping that good news will be coming out within the next week or so. I can’t again comment because there are too many unknowns in the formula.”

Kluskus and Nazko residents have been evacuated because of this wildfire.

Dupont says progress is being made fighting it every day now however, albeit slow progress…

“We keep building guards with excavators and fire fighters. It is a long, long slow process. We’ve got well over 500 kilometres of lines dug in right now.”

Dupont says it’s too early to put any numbers on containment right now but she also sees that changing in the near future.

The Plateau Wildfire Fire according to Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek is now estimated at 492,000 hectares.

He says that is an increase of what they were previously reporting due to more accurate mapping.