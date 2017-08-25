A second search warrant executed at the same residence within a week in Williams Lake resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs and cash, and the arrest of two individuals.

On Wednesday, August 23 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Williams Lake Crime Reduction Unit and Uniform Section executed a search warrant pursuant to the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

“This resulted in the arrest of two individuals for the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking,” said Media Relations Officer Cst. James Mason.

Significant quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a sum of cash have been seized. As a result of this investigation, two other individuals were also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

While police remained on scene of the search warrant, a male attended and was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants for break and enter with intent to commit, assault and theft of motor vehicle.

“The Williams Lake RCMP remains committed to targeting the illicit sale of drugs within its community as a detachment priority,” says Inspector Jeff Pelley who is grateful for ‘the community members who report suspicious activity that may be linked to potential drug trafficking.’

‘It’s through these anonymous tips and information that we are able to further these investigations to make our community safer,” Pelley notes.

The individuals have been released on strict conditions pending Crown Counsel charge approval with a first appearance court date of October 4th, 2017.

A search warrant executed at the same residence on Friday, August 18 had resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, numerous pills and a large amount of Canadian currency. Three individuals were arrested and released from police custody with a court appearance scheduled for October 4.