The Cariboo Regional District has lifted evacuation orders and replaced them with alerts for the Kleena Kleene and Tatla Lake areas.

“Before deciding to return, residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert,” said the CRD.

Due to ongoing fire control activities, access to some areas may be limited and is at the discretion of check point personnel.

See an attached map of the new alert area: http://bit.ly/2w8A76V

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued.